IEM Rio CS:GO Major viewer pass, tokens, and stickers have hit the Steam store

With less than two weeks to go before the event begins, Valve has officially revealed and released the purchasable viewer pass, as well as the team and player autograph stickers for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major.

50 percent of the proceeds earned from all IEM Rio Viewer Pass purchases will go directly towards supporting the players, teams, and organizations competing in the Major. Players can purchase the viewer pass on its own for $10, or purchase the Viewer Pass with three included Souvenir Tokens for $18.

Today @ropz is excited to ship the 2022 #IEM Rio Major Championship items, which include the Viewer Pass, Souvenir Tokens, and Team and Player Autograph stickers: https://t.co/eFQPgwkkLR — CS:GO (@CSGO) October 21, 2022

Souvenir Tokens can be redeemed for a Souvenir Package of the match of your choice from any stage during the IEM Rio Major. Souvenirs feature gold stickers of the teams and map of the match you selected. The weapon and corresponding skin itself comes from the collection based on the map played.

Players who own the Viewer Pass and activate it get the Rio 2022 Event Coin that can be upgraded by playing the Pick’Em Challenge. Correctly guess which teams advance through each stage, including playoffs, and you can upgrade your coin to Silver, then Gold, then Diamond. Complete three challenges for Silver, six for Gold, and all nine for Diamond.

In addition to earning tokens and participating in the Pick’Em Challenge, players can also now purchase stickers. There are six capsules available for purchase at $1 each: a player autograph capsule featuring the player autograph sticker from any player from the Legends, Challengers, or Contenders group, and a team featuring the logo from any team competing in said groups.