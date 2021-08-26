HUNDEN alleges that Heroic players were aware of coach spectator bug use

Nicolai “⁠HUNDEN⁠” Petersen is now saying that members of the Heroic CS:GO roster knew he was using the infamous spectator bug while coaching the team in 2020.

In the second part of an interview with Danish television network TV2.dk, HUNDEN changed his story that he told back in April 2020, when he originally said he acted alone in using the in-game spectator bug that several coaches abused. He now says that “some players knew” that he was using the bug but didn’t give names, saying “I think it’s up to the players themselves” to come forth.

Following this interview, Danish CS:GO analyst and former Team Liquid player Jacob “Pimp” Winneche said on Twitter that he received the evidence that the interview was referencing. And according to Pimp, “it’s highly probable he’s telling the truth.”

Coach bug scandal 🚨



Hunden claims that the heroic players also was involved and aware of his cheating in the coach bug scandal.



I’ve been presented the material the article is based on. My judgment is that it’s highly probable he’s telling the truth.https://t.co/8SaJGgqrl1 — Jacob "Pimp" Winneche (@Pimp_CSGO) August 26, 2021

This development comes just a day after the first part of this interview was published. HUNDEN said he’s likely to receive a two-year ban from the Esports Integrity Commission on Friday, Aug. 27. This allegedly imminent ban is related to the strat-sharing controversy that arose between HUNDEN and Heroic earlier this year and HUNDEN claims that his side of the story has not been heard in that issue. He also alleged that he’d receive a five-year ban from coaching if he chose to appeal that decision.

HUNDEN has already served an eight-month ban from the ESIC regarding his use of the coaching spectator bug, a sentence that was reduced down from 12 months after his participation in this investigation. If what he claims today is true, this may end up reopening investigations regarding his use of the spectator bug in terms of whether any Heroic players were aware of what was happening.