How to watch BLAST Premier World Final 2021

Eight of the best CS:GO teams in the world will be attending the BLAST Premier World Final, the last S-tier event of 2021, from Dec. 14 to 19 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Despite BLAST Premier’s best wishes to organize the tournament in front of a huge live audience similar to the Fall Finals in November, this isn’t possible because of the rise of coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Nonetheless, the teams will be playing in a LAN setup and there’s a $1 million prize pool up for grabs. Na’Vi didn’t attend IEM Winter, the previous S-tier event, but they’ve been displaying an impeccable form over the last few months and became the undisputed best CS:GO team in the world. The other teams will be looking to take down the No. 1 squad at this tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST Premier World Final.

Stream

BLAST Premier World Final will be broadcast on BLAST’s Twitch and YouTube channels. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you don’t have to worry about a B stream. If you’re interested, however, there will be non-English broadcasts, such as Gaules’ Portuguese stream, WePlay’s Russian stream, and 99Damage’s German stream.

Format

The eight participants in the BLAST Premier World Final will play in a double-elimination bracket. All of the matches are best-of-three series.

The tournament will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark in a LAN setup, but there won’t be a live crowd as a result of health protocols in place because of the coronavirus pandemic and a recent rise in cases.

The BLAST Premier World Final will kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and end on Sunday, Dec. 19 with the lower bracket final and grand finals. The winner will earn $500,000, while the runners-up will take home $250,000.

Teams

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Denis “electronic” Sharipov

Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov

Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy

Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi

Coach: Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi

Vitality

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire

Richard “shox” Papillon

Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier

Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen

Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

G2

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Audric “JaCkz” Jug

François “AmaNEk” Delaunay

TBD

Coach: Jan “Swani” Müller

Gambit

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov

Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov

Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov

Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov

Timofey “interz” Yakushin

Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner

Heroic

Casper “cadiaN” Møller

Johannes “b0RUP” Borup (stand-in)

Ismail “refrezh” Ali

René “TeSeS” Madsen

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck

Coach: Richard “Xizt” Landström (analyst, stand-in coach)

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Love “phzy” Smidebrant (stand-in)

Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora

Hampus Poser

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen

Coach: Jonas Gundersen (COO, stand-in coach)

Astralis

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Philip “Lucky” Ewald

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke

Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt

Team Liquid

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski

Keith “NAF” Markovic

Jake “Stewie2K” Yip

Michael “Grim” Wince

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag

Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 14

9:30am CT: Na’Vi vs. Liquid

12:30pm CT: Gambit vs. Heroic

Wednesday, Dec. 15

6:30am CT: G2 vs. NiP

9:30pm CT: Vitality vs. Astralis

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round one first match

Thursday, Dec. 16

6:30am CT: Lower bracket round one second match

9:30pm CT: Upper bracket first semifinals

12:30pm CT: Upper bracket second semifinals

Friday, Dec. 17

9:30am CT: Lower bracket second round first match

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket second round second match

Saturday, Dec. 18

9:30am CT: Upper bracket final

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket third round

Sunday, Dec. 19