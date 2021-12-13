How to watch BLAST Premier World Final 2021

Eight of the best CS:GO teams in the world will be attending the BLAST Premier World Final, the last S-tier event of 2021, from Dec. 14 to 19 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Despite BLAST Premier’s best wishes to organize the tournament in front of a huge live audience similar to the Fall Finals in November, this isn’t possible because of the rise of coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.
Nonetheless, the teams will be playing in a LAN setup and there’s a $1 million prize pool up for grabs. Na’Vi didn’t attend IEM Winter, the previous S-tier event, but they’ve been displaying an impeccable form over the last few months and became the undisputed best CS:GO team in the world. The other teams will be looking to take down the No. 1 squad at this tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST Premier World Final.
Stream
BLAST Premier World Final will be broadcast on BLAST’s Twitch and YouTube channels. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you don’t have to worry about a B stream. If you’re interested, however, there will be non-English broadcasts, such as Gaules’ Portuguese stream, WePlay’s Russian stream, and 99Damage’s German stream.
Format
The eight participants in the BLAST Premier World Final will play in a double-elimination bracket. All of the matches are best-of-three series.
The tournament will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark in a LAN setup, but there won’t be a live crowd as a result of health protocols in place because of the coronavirus pandemic and a recent rise in cases.
The BLAST Premier World Final will kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and end on Sunday, Dec. 19 with the lower bracket final and grand finals. The winner will earn $500,000, while the runners-up will take home $250,000.
Teams
Natus Vincere
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Denis “electronic” Sharipov
- Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov
- Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy
- Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi
- Coach: Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi
Vitality
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Dan “apEX” Madesclaire
- Richard “shox” Papillon
- Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier
- Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen
- Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
G2
- Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
- Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač
- Audric “JaCkz” Jug
- François “AmaNEk” Delaunay
- TBD
- Coach: Jan “Swani” Müller
Gambit
- Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov
- Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov
- Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov
- Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov
- Timofey “interz” Yakushin
- Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner
Heroic
- Casper “cadiaN” Møller
- Johannes “b0RUP” Borup (stand-in)
- Ismail “refrezh” Ali
- René “TeSeS” Madsen
- Rasmus “sjuush” Beck
- Coach: Richard “Xizt” Landström (analyst, stand-in coach)
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Love “phzy” Smidebrant (stand-in)
- Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora
- Hampus Poser
- Fredrik “REZ” Sterner
- Patrick “es3tag” Hansen
- Coach: Jonas Gundersen (COO, stand-in coach)
Astralis
- Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
- Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
- Philip “Lucky” Ewald
- Benjamin “blameF” Bremer
- Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke
- Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt
Team Liquid
- Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski
- Keith “NAF” Markovic
- Jake “Stewie2K” Yip
- Michael “Grim” Wince
- Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
- Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag
Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 14
- 9:30am CT: Na’Vi vs. Liquid
- 12:30pm CT: Gambit vs. Heroic
Wednesday, Dec. 15
- 6:30am CT: G2 vs. NiP
- 9:30pm CT: Vitality vs. Astralis
- 12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round one first match
Thursday, Dec. 16
- 6:30am CT: Lower bracket round one second match
- 9:30pm CT: Upper bracket first semifinals
- 12:30pm CT: Upper bracket second semifinals
Friday, Dec. 17
- 9:30am CT: Lower bracket second round first match
- 12:30pm CT: Lower bracket second round second match
Saturday, Dec. 18
- 9:30am CT: Upper bracket final
- 12:30pm CT: Lower bracket third round
Sunday, Dec. 19
- 7:30am CT: Lower bracket final
- 11:30am CT: Grand finals