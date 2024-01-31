Category:
Counter-Strike

How to download matches and use demo controls in Counter-Strike 2

Let's review.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 04:01 am
An Italian-themed alleyway with small lights and pavement on Inferno in CS2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you’re a coach or captain putting together footage for your next match or a casual Counter-Strike 2 player scouring for fun highlights, you’ll have to learn the ins and outs of downloading played matches and using the in-game demo controls.

Recommended Videos

CS2 allows players to download official matches played in Premier or Competitive, which saves them both in-game and to a file location. But if you don’t save and download a match right away, there’s a good chance it can be lost forever. If you have saved a match, you can watch it in-game, but there are some things you’ll need to tweak first.

How to download matches in CS2

To download a Premier or Competitive match, select the Watch option from the main menu via the television screen icon in the top left of the main menu. Your recently played matches will appear under the Your Matches tab, with the most recent appearing at the top.

Download the desired match as soon as possible if you can. If you don’t download a match right away, there’s a chance that it will “expire,” and you won’t be able to recover footage from it. It’s unclear what the exact expiration time is, but I have matches played that are less than two weeks old that have “expired.”

Matches you download will be moved over to the Downloaded tab, but you can also find the video files in your CS2 Steam folder:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo

How to watch downloaded CS2 matches

With the video files, you can watch them on any video player you want. But you can also watch matches in the CS2 client and utilize some pretty special features. On a match page in the Downloaded tab, you can click Watch to start from the beginning or watch your already curated highlights or “lowlights.”

CS2 watch downloaded match page
I didn’t go negative and we won. That’s a good game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also download pro matches from other sources. HLTV lets you download demo footage for almost any professional match. Extract the demo from the downloaded file and place it in the above folder. You can also download matches from FACEIT.

How to use demo controls in CS2

To make the best of watching a demo in CS2, you want to bring up the demo UI. To do so, hit Shift+F2, or enter the console command and enter “demoui” into the console. This interface lets you pause and play, skip rounds, jump ahead or forward by 15-second intervals, and either speed up or slow down playback.

Here are some basic demo controls in CS2:

  • Switch between players using Mouse1 or the 0-9 keys (each player has a number affixed to them you can see in the minimap).
  • Press Z to turn on Auto Director. This will automatically switch to wherever the action is, though it’s not a perfect experience.
  • Press X to toggle X-ray vision on and off.
related content
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major is already making CS2 viewership history and it’s still in qualifiers
Mopoz, a player for Movistar KOI, celebrates a round win.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major is already making CS2 viewership history and it’s still in qualifiers
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 31, 2024
Read Article NAVI’s jL calls out ‘sub-humans’ threatening women on FACEIT CS2 servers
Apeks' CS:GO pro shouts after winning a round at Paris Major
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
NAVI’s jL calls out ‘sub-humans’ threatening women on FACEIT CS2 servers
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Fragadelphia switches game from ‘ValorCAN’T’ to ‘CS:DO’ to save zero-signup tournament
Medals from past Fragadelphia event, Fragadelphia 17
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Valorant
Valorant
Fragadelphia switches game from ‘ValorCAN’T’ to ‘CS:DO’ to save zero-signup tournament
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Jan 30, 2024
Read Article IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
The IEM Katowice trophy on a plinth with banners of former champions displayed in the background.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Donk hype hits overdrive as CS2 prodigy claims FACEIT title on eve of IEM Katowice
Donk (right) celebrates his win at BetBoom Dacha CS2 tournament in Dubai.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Donk hype hits overdrive as CS2 prodigy claims FACEIT title on eve of IEM Katowice
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major is already making CS2 viewership history and it’s still in qualifiers
Mopoz, a player for Movistar KOI, celebrates a round win.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major is already making CS2 viewership history and it’s still in qualifiers
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 31, 2024
Read Article NAVI’s jL calls out ‘sub-humans’ threatening women on FACEIT CS2 servers
Apeks' CS:GO pro shouts after winning a round at Paris Major
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
NAVI’s jL calls out ‘sub-humans’ threatening women on FACEIT CS2 servers
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Fragadelphia switches game from ‘ValorCAN’T’ to ‘CS:DO’ to save zero-signup tournament
Medals from past Fragadelphia event, Fragadelphia 17
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Valorant
Valorant
Fragadelphia switches game from ‘ValorCAN’T’ to ‘CS:DO’ to save zero-signup tournament
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Jan 30, 2024
Read Article IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
The IEM Katowice trophy on a plinth with banners of former champions displayed in the background.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Donk hype hits overdrive as CS2 prodigy claims FACEIT title on eve of IEM Katowice
Donk (right) celebrates his win at BetBoom Dacha CS2 tournament in Dubai.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Donk hype hits overdrive as CS2 prodigy claims FACEIT title on eve of IEM Katowice
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 29, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.