Hobbit blames former CS:GO teammate for Cloud9’s poor results

Cloud9 have been underperforming in CS:GO over the past couple of months, leading to them making roster changes ahead of Counter-Strike 2. One of their current players pointed the finger of blame at a former teammate for the team’s poor results.

Hobbit believes C9’s former in-game leader, nafany, didn’t have enough experience to lead them to success. In his eyes, this was the main reason C9 didn’t rise to their full potential.

“In my personal opinion, the problem with the previous roster is that we didn’t have such an experienced caller as in many tier-1 teams – nafany. Because of this, many problems arose,” Hobbit said in an interview with Escorenews on Aug. 3, according to machine translation.

ElectroNic is the new man in charge of C9. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via ESL FACEIT Group

Nafany purportedly responded to these accusations on his Telegram, according to comments on Reddit. In his response, he claimed he won’t reveal how the dynamics and relationships worked inside the team and said he doesn’t wish for a “flame war.” On top of that, he wished all the best to electroNic and Perfecto.

This opinion was met with a mixed reception in CS:GO community. Some fans don’t see nafany as the main issue of C9’s former roster and say Hobbit is giving him too much flak. Others, however, say the IGL’s style wasn’t suited for leading talented players like Ax1le and sh1ro.

C9 are now led by electroNic, who switched teams after almost six years with Natus Vincere. The 24-year-old is the main voice behind the team’s calls now, assisted only by sh1ro, according to Hobbit.

In the last year or so, C9 failed to qualify for BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major and only won one LAN tournament, IEM Dallas 2022. Now, surely the only way is up?

