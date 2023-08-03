ZywOo, dev1ce are dominating IEM Cologne but one CS:GO prodigy has been even better

Two of the best CS:GO players in history, ZywOo and dev1ce, have been performing exceptionally at IEM Cologne 2023, but one up-and-coming player has been outclassing them.

The Dane and the Frenchman are respectively the second and third-best players of the tournament in terms of rating, according to HLTV. But the No. 1 spot is occupied by G2 Esports’ m0NESY, boasting a 1.33 rating ahead of the playoffs.

.@G2m0NESY was the best-rated player in the group stage of #IEM Cologne 2023



Will he deliver on his first ever appearance at the LANXESS? pic.twitter.com/N4E81onf8V — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) August 2, 2023

G2 have been almost flawless in Cologne so far, losing only one map each against Astralis and Vitality, with all three of their star players shining. But the 18-year-old has been the real star of the show, which is even more impressive when you look at how poor he performed at the previous event. BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2023 was m0NESY’s worst event stats-wise since joining G2 in 2022, according to HLTV.

At IEM Cologne 2023, m0NESY has already produced some jaw-dropping highlights, including a spectacular ace against Astralis on Inferno, where he landed four headshots with a Desert Eagle.

Since making a name for himself in NAVI Junior, m0NESY has been dubbed a future GOAT of Counter-Strike. In 2022, he was named the seventh-best player by HLTV and if he continues to display such spectacular form, he may rate even higher in 2023.

G2 have outclassed every team they’ve faced so far in Cologne, earning them a direct spot in the semifinals. There, they will face either Heroic or Astralis, depending on the results of the quarterfinals. The series will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5.

