IEM Cologne CS:GO 2023: Scores, standings, results

This will be the last big CS:GO tournament played at the iconic LANXESS Arena.

IEM Cologne CS:GO 2023, one of the mainstay tournaments in CS esports, will run from July 26 to Aug. 6 in Germany and you can find all the most relevant information about the $1 million tournament, including scores, standings, and results, here.

IEM Cologne 2023 will kick off with the play-in stage from July 26 to 28, in which 16 CS:GO teams will fight for the eight spots available in the group stage in a double-elimination bracket. The eight teams who survive the play-in stage will join the eight squads who directly qualified for the group stage.

The group stage of IEM Cologne 2023 will run from July 29 to Aug. 1 and the 16 teams will be split into two double-elimination format groups of eight squads each. The winner of each group will advance directly to the semifinals of IEM Cologne 2023, while the runners-up and third-placed teams will play in the quarterfinals.

As always, the playoffs of IEM Cologne will be played in front of a huge live audience at LANXESS Arena, which is deservedly dubbed the Cathedral of Counter-Strike. The IEM Cologne 2023 playoffs will be played from Aug. 4 to 6 and teams will face off in a single-elimination bracket.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for IEM Cologne 2023.

IEM Cologne 2023 play-In stage bracket

Here’s how the play-in stage of IEM Cologne 2023 will start. Screenshot via Liquipedia

IEM Cologne CS:GO 2023 play-in stage schedule, scores, and results

All matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays throughout the day.

Wednesday, July 26

Opening round

7:30am: MOUZ vs. The Mongolz Winner moves to upper bracket round two, loser drops to lower bracket round one.

7:30am: NiP vs. Into the Breach Winner moves to upper bracket round two, loser drops to lower bracket round one.

8:45am: Fnatic vs. Complexity Winner moves to upper bracket round two, loser drops to lower bracket round one.

8:45am: OG vs. 9INE Winner moves to upper bracket round two, loser drops to lower bracket round one.

10am: Monte vs. Imperial Winner moves to upper bracket round two, loser drops to lower bracket round one.

10am: Astralis vs. Liquid Winner moves to upper bracket round two, loser drops to lower bracket round one.

11:15am: Apeks vs. BIG Winner moves to upper bracket round two, loser drops to lower bracket round one.

11:15am: FURIA vs. Grayhound Winner moves to upper bracket round two, loser drops to lower bracket round one.



Upper bracket round two

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for IEM Cologne 2023 Group Stage, loser drops to lower bracket round two.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for IEM Cologne 2023 Group Stage, loser drops to lower bracket round two.



Thursday, July 27

Upper bracket round two

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for IEM Cologne 2023 Group Stage, loser drops to lower bracket round two.

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for IEM Cologne 2023 Group Stage, loser drops to lower bracket round two.



Lower bracket round one

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advances to lower bracket round two, loser eliminated from the tournament.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advances to lower bracket round two, loser eliminated from the tournament.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner advances to lower bracket round two, loser eliminated from the tournament.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner advances to lower bracket round two, loser eliminated from the tournament.



Friday, July 28

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for IEM Cologne 2023 Group Stage, loser eliminated from the tournament.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for IEM Cologne 2023 Group Stage, loser eliminated from the tournament.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for IEM Cologne 2023 Group Stage, loser eliminated from the tournament.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for IEM Cologne 2023 Group Stage, loser eliminated from the tournament.



IEM Cologne CS:GO 2023 group stage brackets

The teams in IEM Cologne 2023 Group A. Screenshot via Liquipedia

The teams in IEM Cologne 2023 Group B. Screenshot via Liquipedia

IEM Cologne CS:GO 2023 group stage schedule, scores, and results

All matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays throughout the day.

Saturday, July 29

Opening round

5:30am: C9 vs. TBD Winner advances to Group A upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to Group A lower bracket quarterfinals.

5:30am: GamerLegion vs. TBD Winner advances to Group A upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to Group A lower bracket quarterfinals.

9am: G2 vs. TBD Winner advances to Group B upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to Group B lower bracket quarterfinals.

9am: ENCE vs. TBD Winner advances to Group A upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to Group A lower bracket quarterfinals.

12:30pm: Heroic vs. TBD Winner advances to Group A upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to Group A lower bracket quarterfinals.

12:30pm: NAVI vs. TBD Winner advances to Group B upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to Group B lower bracket quarterfinals.



Sunday, July 30

Opening round

5:30am: Vitality vs. TBD Winner advances to Group B upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to Group B lower bracket quarterfinals.

5:30am: FaZe vs. TBD Winner advances to Group B upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to Group B lower bracket quarterfinals.



