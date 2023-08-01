G2 CS:GO star claims the team are forcing themselves to communicate, and it’s working

G2 Esports have been struggling in CS:GO lately, though they are doing well at IEM Cologne 2023 right now. After their victory against FaZe Clan on July 31, huNter- revealed the team are forcing each other to talk when they’re dead, which is seemingly producing results—at least so far.

The Bosnian rifler joined the desk after grabbing the win over FaZe, where he talked about G2’s struggles and the solutions they’re implementing to fix them. “We are trying to force people, […] when we are dead we need to talk,” huNter- said when going over one of the B site retakes on Ancient.

HuNter- put special emphasis on how G2 is enforcing better communication in-game especially from the players who are already dead and can share additional information. “We are trying to force people when they are dead to talk, and that is helping a lot because if people can focus on their crosshair and the guy who is dead can talk, it’s much easier,” the star player added.

So far it seems like this approach is working for the European squad. G2 failed to qualify for BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023 a week prior to IEM Cologne 2023, where they lost to FaZe, Natus Vincere, and Liquid. In Germany, however, they have been looking convincing so far, defeating Astralis and FaZe in stunning fashion, and have already booked their spot in playoffs.

HuNter- somewhat agrees with the sentiment that G2 is starting to look better following new instructions. “It looked like G2 from the beginning of the year,” the 27-year-old said. At the start of 2023, G2 was in hot form after winning BLAST Premier World Final 2022 and then went on to claim their first IEM Katowice.

Related: Nostalgic Counter-Strike fans dream of their favorite pros returning for CS2

G2 will play Vitality on Aug. 1 to determine which team goes directly to the semifinals of IEM Cologne 2023, and who will have to start playoffs in quarterfinals.

About the author