Nostalgic Counter-Strike fans dream of their favorite pros returning for CS2

As CS2’s release looms, fans have scoured the long list of beloved retired Counter-Strike pros over the game’s storied lifespan and determined the players they miss the most. Gamers shared their favorite CS:GO and 1.6 players from eras gone by and dreamed of their return—and for some, their dreams might have a chance at reality.

Fans posted about their favorite CS retirees via Reddit on July 31, and while there was no clear consensus on one particular player, a single team of five was overwhelmingly picked as the community’s most loved—the Polish Virtus Pro lineup of old.

Prominent from their 2014 debut at EMS One: Katowice through to their split in 2018, the VP squad was by far and away the most popular voted option for the most missed CS team. While their prime has come and gone, they’ll go down in history as one of the greatest lineups both inside and off the server.

As for individual players, picking one out of history was too difficult to decide, so many members of the community put together a short list of some of the greatest to ever touch the game.

Jarosław “pashaBiceps” Jarząbkowski and Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski were among the community’s top picks. The ex-VP players garnered a collection of fans thanks to their contribution to the community during and after their esports careers.

Pasha has remained a consistent force outside the server. The Polish ex-pro rode 1000 miles by bicycle in support of 9INE as they powered through the BLAST Paris Major 2023 RMRs. Snax on the other hand was held in high regard due to his “unquestionable” skill.

Players also dreamed of an Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom redemption arc. The Belgian one-tapping, highlight-smashing rifler still dominates the headshot percentage charts according to stats site HLTV, and the community misses his flashy plays.

With CS2’s release close at hand, ScreaM’s return might not be far away. The “headshot machine” hinted at a potential transition from VALORANT to CS2 via a July 22 tweet, meaning we might see this dream come true.

Never took a flight that fast after a game, already back home



Time to rest some and reflect on the options I got for the future of my career



I heard there's a game coming out soon.. 🙄 — KC ScreaM 🇲🇦 (@ScreaM_) July 22, 2023

One cannot forget the great Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer who was active as recently as 2021. The two-time Major champion remains active in the scene but no longer competes professionally.

Several players have also teased their return once CS2 arrives. While the chances of some of these classic heroes are next to none, hopefully for long-standing Counter-Strike fans all our favorites come back for one more run.

