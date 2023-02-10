Here’s all the new CS:GO skins in the Revolution case

This one might be the best yet.

Counter-Strike blesses its players with some of the most exciting skins in any game. Most weapon skins are created by fans and make their way into the skin-trading system, making money for creators, Valve, and the people that sell them on.

The Revolution Case is the next case in a long line of cosmetic gambling drops, and it brings the heat. The top two skins in the case are for the most used weapons in the game and feature Glock-18, AWP, and M4A1-S skins alongside them.

Prepare your wallets, and clean your monitors as you’re going to want to see every pixel of these bad boys in your CS:GO matches.

What skins are in the CS:GO Revolution case?

Let’s go best dressed, first in:

Red

AK-47 – Headshot

M4A4 – Temukau

Pink

P2000 – Wicked Sick

UMP-45 – Wild Child

AWP – Doodle Lore

Purple

P90 – Neoqueen

R8 – Banana Cannon

MAC-10 – Sakkaku

Glock-18 – Umbral Rabbit

M4A1-S – Emporosaur – S

Blue

Tec-9 – Rebel

SG 553 – Cyberforce

MP5-SD – Liquidation

P250 – Re.built

SCAR-20 – Fragments

MP9 – Featherweight

MAG-7 – Insomnia

There’s a massive selection of skins to collect in the Revolution case. The skins might cost your life savings, but don’t stress; the skins will decrease in price as time goes on. But if you get your hands on a red skin early, you may want to palm it off for a deadly price.