Here’s all the new CS:GO skins in the Revolution case

Counter-Strike blesses its players with some of the most exciting skins in any game. Most weapon skins are created by fans and make their way into the skin-trading system, making money for creators, Valve, and the people that sell them on.
The Revolution Case is the next case in a long line of cosmetic gambling drops, and it brings the heat. The top two skins in the case are for the most used weapons in the game and feature Glock-18, AWP, and M4A1-S skins alongside them.
Prepare your wallets, and clean your monitors as you’re going to want to see every pixel of these bad boys in your CS:GO matches.
What skins are in the CS:GO Revolution case?
Let’s go best dressed, first in:
Red
- AK-47 – Headshot
- M4A4 – Temukau
Pink
- P2000 – Wicked Sick
- UMP-45 – Wild Child
- AWP – Doodle Lore
Purple
- P90 – Neoqueen
- R8 – Banana Cannon
- MAC-10 – Sakkaku
- Glock-18 – Umbral Rabbit
- M4A1-S – Emporosaur – S
Blue
- Tec-9 – Rebel
- SG 553 – Cyberforce
- MP5-SD – Liquidation
- P250 – Re.built
- SCAR-20 – Fragments
- MP9 – Featherweight
- MAG-7 – Insomnia
There’s a massive selection of skins to collect in the Revolution case. The skins might cost your life savings, but don’t stress; the skins will decrease in price as time goes on. But if you get your hands on a red skin early, you may want to palm it off for a deadly price.