Here’s all the new CS:GO skins in the Revolution case

This one might be the best yet.

Image via Valve

Counter-Strike blesses its players with some of the most exciting skins in any game. Most weapon skins are created by fans and make their way into the skin-trading system, making money for creators, Valve, and the people that sell them on.

The Revolution Case is the next case in a long line of cosmetic gambling drops, and it brings the heat. The top two skins in the case are for the most used weapons in the game and feature Glock-18, AWP, and M4A1-S skins alongside them.

Prepare your wallets, and clean your monitors as you’re going to want to see every pixel of these bad boys in your CS:GO matches.

What skins are in the CS:GO Revolution case? 

Let’s go best dressed, first in:

Red

  • AK-47 – Headshot
  • M4A4 – Temukau

Pink

  • P2000 – Wicked Sick
  • UMP-45 – Wild Child
  • AWP – Doodle Lore

Purple

  • P90 – Neoqueen
  • R8 – Banana Cannon
  • MAC-10 – Sakkaku
  • Glock-18 – Umbral Rabbit
  • M4A1-S – Emporosaur – S

Blue 

  • Tec-9 – Rebel
  • SG 553 – Cyberforce
  • MP5-SD – Liquidation
  • P250 – Re.built
  • SCAR-20 – Fragments
  • MP9 – Featherweight
  • MAG-7 – Insomnia

There’s a massive selection of skins to collect in the Revolution case. The skins might cost your life savings, but don’t stress; the skins will decrease in price as time goes on. But if you get your hands on a red skin early, you may want to palm it off for a deadly price.