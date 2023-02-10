New ‘Revolution Case’ lets players unlock incredible skins for CS:GO’s most-used guns

CS:GO has dropped the newest case in its collection and it has two of the most picked weapons as the top-tier rewards. The AK-47 and M4A4 are the reds in the Revolution Case, and you better believe these weapons will cost a fortune.

For those of you unfamiliar with the game, Counter-Strike has a thriving esports scene with countless professional teams, million-dollar tournaments, and a massive in-game microtransaction economy that is propelled by the ability to sell weapons on a community market.

CS:GO’s Twitter account shared the drop on Thursday, Feb. 9, showcasing the Revolution Case, the Espionage Sticker Capsule, and an ultimate music kit.

Today we're excited to ship the Revolution Case, the Espionage Sticker Capsule, and the ULTIMATE music kit from @denzelcurry: https://t.co/FVzO5yWe9J pic.twitter.com/7N0wP4Qlcl — CS:GO (@CSGO) February 10, 2023

The reds in the Revolution Case include:

M4A4 Temaku

AK-47 Headshot

Players will get 17 different weapon skins in the Revolution Case, with an AWP “Doodle Lore” as one of the pink—prepare for prices to skyrocket. The Revolution case sports a sizable selection of skins for weapons players actually use too; the AWP, P250, Glock-18, MAC10, and M4A1-S are some of the weapons included in this case.

Here’s a look at all the new weapon skins:

Alongside the new CS:GO case are songs from Denzel Curry’s album “Melt My Eyez See Your Future,” and the new “Espionage Sticker Capsule” featuring 21 stickers from the Steam Workshop. This is the latest case since the “Recoil Case” dropped midway through 2022, and it’s safe to say this case has delivered, and then some.