FURIA’s arT chimes in on IEM Rio Major crowd potentially helping teams on stage

A new issue surfaced during the IEM CS:GO Rio Major after the audience at the venue helped their favorite teams by giving away opponents’ positions. Now, FURIA’s in-game leader has commented on the problem.

Andrei “art” Piovezan underplayed the criticism towards the Brazilian crowd, saying there will always be issues with on-stage audiences in esports. “There is a crowd problem in every esport, in every tournament,” he said in an interview with Dust2.us

“I’m really too focused on the game that I cannot even hear because of the in-ears with noise control. I cannot even hear singular people chanting or calling spots, it’s impossible to hear,” arT added.

The player admitted he can hear the crowd shouting “ohhh,” which can sometimes give away a player trying to go for a knife kill. But when it comes to fans trying to give information to the home teams, the players “cannot ever hear that.”

Still, it was popular Brazilian CS:GO streamer Gaules who sparked the discussion, which led ESL to disable the minimap and x-ray for the audience in the Riocentro arena. A few people working on-stage, including HLTV’s Danish Allana, pointed out that the crowd was cheering when a Brazilian player looked in the direction of an opponent.

"But of course, we can hear situations where people are going "Ohhh", that means something is happening, but that's just part of CS. It's hard to get a knife kill"



Not the same as people flicking their crosshair between positions and the crowd cheering the right one https://t.co/Xtgkf7Zr6i pic.twitter.com/nMN2Fxd0a3 — Danish Allana (@Nohte) November 2, 2022

ESL’s changes in the on-stage broadcast might make a difference, but it’s also possible that they’ve come a bit too late. 00 Nation and Imperial Esports, two out of three Brazilian squads at the IEM CS:GO Rio Major, are already out of the tournament.