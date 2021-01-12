Fnatic adds Jackinho to CS:GO roster in place of flusha

Fnatic is taking a step in a new direction with its CS:GO team. Twenty-one-year-old Jack “Jackinho” Ström Mattson will be the new fifth player on Fnatic’s roster, the organization announced today.

The announcement of this signing comes just a few days after Fnatic legend Robin "flusha" Rönnquist was moved to the inactive roster. He's now looking for new opportunities with other organizations.

Vi är redo att återgå till där vi hör hemma, ses i toppen.@Jackinhocs joins Fnatic CS:GO.



The 21-year old comes in as our fifth member ahead of 2021. pic.twitter.com/uM46sksn8T — FNATIC (@FNATIC) January 12, 2021

Jackinho has been fragging within the lower tiers of Nordic Counter-Strike for the past few years. And now, he joins the three-time Major-winning duo in Jesper "JW" Wecksell and Freddy "KRIMZ" Johansson, as well as in-game leader Maikil "Golden" Kunda Selim and the young rifler Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin.

Jackinho's numbers with the AWP were ludicrous in 2020. He posted an HLTV player rating of 1.29 to go along with an 80-percent map win rate, which is by far the best of his young career so far. While it's unlikely those numbers will stay that high with Fnatic against much steeper competition, the legendary Swedish organization is clearly high on his potential.

Fnatic witnessed a return to championship form in late 2019 when flusha came back from his playing hiatus. They continued to play well into the beginning of 2020 but fell off as the year progressed. They did end on a higher note by finishing third in Flashpoint season two, though, and now look to turn things around again in 2021.

Jackinho will officially debut for Fnatic at the IEM Katowice World Championships in February, where the team will have to fight it out in the play-in stage.