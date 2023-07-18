FMPONE promises CS2’s new Cache remake will be ‘more faithful’ to original version

Counter-Strike fans are able to experience more and more maps in CS2 as Valve continues adding new ones to the beta. The next map coming to the game will be a remake of Cache, which will be “more faithful” to the original version according to its creator.

FMPONE, the creator of the original map, admitted on June 10 that Cache’s remake will be a “head to toe remake which will be more faithful to the active duty cache version.” This means fans of old-school Cache can ready themselves for the return of their beloved map.

Cache was a part active duty map pool for a few years in CS:GO. It was first featured in a Valve-sponsored event at ESL One: Cologne 2014, making its last appearance at IEM Katowice Major 2019. In that same year, Cache was reworked, but it never made it back to the active duty map pool.

Players love the new CS2 maps so far. Image via Valve

With the rework of Cache coming to CS2, players will likely hope to see it also return to the tournament map pool. Cache was a well-balanced map that had unique mechanics and rotations, allowing for some really great and competitive action.

On July 17, Valve added Overpass and Vertigo to the CS2 beta. Pro players, like FaZe Clan’s Twistzz, quickly pointed out Vertigo hasn’t seen many changes, which could hint the map will no longer be a part of the competitive map pool in the upcoming game.

So, maybe there is indeed a place for Cache in CS2’s active map duty. Only time will tell.

CS2 is expected to release this summer.

