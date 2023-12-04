FaZe Clan finds ice cold CS2 replacement to fill void left by Twistzz

With one Counter-Strike superstar in Twistzz leaving for an all-but-confirmed reunion with Team Liquid, FaZe Clan has found a more-than-suitable replacement in Slovakian star David “frozen” Čerňanský from MOUZ.

In the team’s announcement video today, FaZe briefly teased yet another return of Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson to keep the long running joke of benching/starting the Swedish legend alive, before eventually revealing the acquisition of frozen. FaZe and MOUZ agreed to a transfer that ended his MOUZ contract early, according to HLTV.

Get used to this smile, FaZe fans. Photo via Mousesports

Frozen has been a foundational driving force for success in the MOUZ brand for over four and a half years, dating back to March 2019 when the team went by the full name mousesports. As one of the top riflers in the game, frozen helped MOUZ claim a number of trophies including two ESL Pro League victories. One of his final accomplishments with MOUZ was lifting the EPL Season 18 trophy this past October, which featured five straight wins in playoffs, including a victory over his future team in FaZe and a 3-0 sweep in the grand finals against NAVI.

The move by FaZe sees frozen reunite with two former MOUZ teammates in Finn “⁠karrigan⁠” Andersen and Robin “⁠ropz⁠” Kool. FaZe looks to build on its CS2 winning ways starting the BLAST World Final on Dec. 13, which will serve as frozen’s official debut. Already has FaZe claimed three trophies in their short time playing CS2: IEM Sydney, Thunderpick World Championship, and the CS Asia Championships.

Despite the early success, the team’s NA superstar Twistzz has opted to move on from the international project after three years, several trophies, and a Major title. His official return to Team Liquid, alongside new teammates cadiaN and skullz, is set to be confirmed later this week.