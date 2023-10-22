FaZe Clan win first CS2 tournament at IEM Sydney with double-overtime banger

In one of the most memorable Counter-Strike grand finals of recent history, FaZe Clan has claimed victory at IEM Sydney 2-1 over Complexity, needing double-overtime on the third map to win The Dish.

FaZe was made to do it the hard way from day one, dropping straight into the lower bracket after a loss to GamerLegion. From there, the karrigan-led lineup never looked back, winning out the group, the playoff bracket, and the grand final.

FaZe dropped Overpass to a gritty Complexity squad that was looking to lift North America’s first CS trophy in nearly five years, and after developing a comeback on the second map of Nuke, threatened a boilover. But as they had done all event long, FaZe toughed it out to force a third on Ancient.

This time, FaZe found themselves out in front thanks in part to an incredible performance from rain, but where one Norwegian rose to the occasion, another followed in his footsteps. Complexity’s hallzerk put on a show, dropping 33 kills as Complexity clawed the half back.

From 3-10 down Complexity leveled the map at 12-12, forcing overtime in the only three-map series on the main stage, and the firefights continued as the Sydney crowd watched in awe. FaZe held out, however, denying EliGE his second IEM Sydney win and instead seeing karrigan, rain, and Twistzz lift the Sydney Dish for the second time.

FaZe return home tomorrow ahead of the back-end of 2023 with wider smiles knowing they’ll forever be known as the first championship-winning team in CS2.

