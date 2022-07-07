Farlig: ‘If device comes back what the f*ck can I do about it[?]’

With calls for device to return to the competitive scene, Astralis’ current AWPer no longer feels secure about his position in the team.

In a recent interview with HLTV following Astralis’ victory against BIG, which secured them a spot in the group stage of IEM Cologne 2022, Farlig talked about his perspective on device returning and his individual form over the past few months.

“I definitely try not to think about it. If device comes back what the fuck can I do about it, right,” Farlig said. “It is what it is, all I can do is play the games that I’m going to play, however many that is. Maybe it’s many now, so I try to play them better.”

But Farlig didn’t shy away from the opinion that his recent form has been far from satisfactory. “I feel like I’ve been performing horrifically… I feel like I’ve definitely performed better on my older teams,” he said.

Over the past three months, Farlig has recorded a 1.02 rating, 0.95 impact, and 64 average damage per round, according to HLTV.

Device, on the other hand, joined Ninjas in Pyjamas in April 2021 but has been inactive since December due to mental health issues. Since then, there have been no significant updates regarding his potential return, but rumors about him rejoining Astralis in the future have began to resurface.