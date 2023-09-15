Fan-made website teaches you how to use grenades in CS2 or CS:GO—and it’s free

Now, none of us have an excuse to not practice grenades.

CS2 player holding Molotov grenade on Dust 2
Image via Valve

A Counter-Strike fan has launched a website that can teach you how to properly throw utility in CS2 and CS:GO.

For now, all that CSNades offers are grenades for Mirage and Inferno in CS2, which are the most popular maps in Premier, and grenades for Mirage, Inferno, Dust II, and Overpass in CS:GO. But the creator will likely add more grenades now that the project has become public on Sept. 15 through a Reddit post.

What differentiates CSNades from other existing websites that aim to teach players how to use their grenades is its simple but effective UI. All you have to do is click on one of the maps in the CS2 or CS:GO columns, and then you’ll see the mini-map with several grenade spots. You can check out how to throw smokes, flashbangs, molotovs, and even HEs by just clicking each grenade symbol above the mini-map.

You can also add some filters such as CT or T side grenades, and choose between 64-tick rate, 128-tick rate, or both. Once you click one of the dots on the mini-map to learn how to throw a specific grenade, the website will show you from which spots you can throw that grenade, as you can see below, and the exact method and pixel for each spot in the left-side corner.

Screenshot taken of CSNades, a website that teaches players how to throw grenades in CS2 and CS:GO.
It’s never been easier to learn utility in Counter-Strike. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The reason why ZgredFred, the creator of CSNades, made the website is because they felt that other websites lacked a clear explanation of how to throw grenades. I’ve personally tested the website both on my computer and smartphone, and it worked well on both.

Now, all we have to do is hope that CSNades starts to add nades for more maps as CS2 is releasing “soon” and every one of us could learn some before heading into Premier matches.

