ENCE defeat MOUZ in PGL Stockholm Major, closes in on Legends Stage

MOUZ can be eliminated from the tournament if they lose one of their two next matches.

ENCE are one step away from qualifying to the PGL Stockholm Major’s Legends Stage following their 16-11 victory over MOUZ on day two of the competition.

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer’s troops now have a 2-1 record and will have two opportunities to win a best-of-three series and make it into the $2 million tournament’s top 16, while MOUZ will have to face two elimination games in the coming days. It was the most anticipated encounter of the 1-1 pool because they’re both tier-one material and the action took place in Nuke.

ENCE arrived at the Major in better shape compared to MOUZ, especially in terms of tactics. Snappi called some good strategies in the T side, such as walking to the B bombsite through the Ramp, predicting that Robin ‘ropz’ Kool would have been helping his teammates Outside. The in-game leader also won a crucial one-versus-three clutch for his team when they were 10-9 down and on the verge of losing a force buy.

Although it’s not over for MOUZ, this loss definitely slims their chances. They’ll have to win two best-of-threes to advance to the Legends Stage. The international team’s in-game leader is struggling to frag, and averages a poor 0.83 rating in the competition so far according to HLTV’s stats. Their AWPer, Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, also need to step up as he has just a 0.93 K/D ratio, whilst playing with one of the most expensive weapons in the game.

The day two of PGL Stockholm Major will go on with the matches of teams that are 2-0 in the event, followed by the elimination matches. You can keep up to date with the tournament’s scores and standings here.