PGL Stockholm Major: Scores, standings, and results

PGL Stockholm Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament in over two years, will see 24 teams from all over the world compete for their share of a $2 million prize pool and the chance to enter history’s books.

The action will begin on Oct. 26 with the Challengers Stage. Eight of the 16 teams in it will advance to the Legends Stage, which begins on Oct. 30. They will meet the eight teams who secured Legend status, and only half of the squads in those matchups will qualify for the playoffs. These two stages will use the Swiss system format, with elimination and advancement matches being best-of-threes, while the rest of the matches will take place as best-of-one series.

The playoffs will be held in the Avicii Arena in front of a large audience starting on Nov. 4 and finishing on Nov. 7 with the grand finals. The teams will be placed in a single-elimination bracket and all matches will be best-of-threes.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for each and every match at PGL Stockholm Major, including the Challengers Stage, Legends Stage, and the playoffs.

Challengers Stage standings

Position Team Wins Losses – Astralis 0 0 – BIG 0 0 – Copenhagen Flames 0 0 – ENCE 0 0 – Entropiq 0 0 – FaZe Clan 0 0 – GODSENT 0 0 – Heroic 0 0 – MOUZ 0 0 – Movistar Riders 0 0 – paiN Gaming 0 0 – Renegades 0 0 – Sharks 0 0 – Team Spirit 0 0 – TYLOO 0 0 – Virtus Pro 0 0

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Round One