Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Dec. 17 update

Counter-Strike’s Dec. 17 patch features adjustments to Operation Broken Fang, along with various quality of life changes and updates to some of the game’s least popular maps, Guard, Elysion, Apollo, and Anubis.
The patch, which hit the live servers last night, also includes a new feature that gives players the option to donate weapons, saving valuable time and effort in the buy phase. Pressing the buy menu donation key (CTRL by default) when purchasing a weapon will send it straight to a teammate.
Operation Broken Fang
- Adjusted first-person arm models for Operation Broken Fang agents
- Adjusted end of match animations for Operation Broken Fang master agents
- Fixed a bug that could allow extra stars to be earned from missions. Going forward players will be correctly limited to receiving the total number of stars available from all unlocked cards
- Kick player vote is now disabled in Broken Fang Premier pick/ban arenas
- Fixed kill distance in missions UI to be correctly rounded for display
Misc
- Added 2021 Service Medal to be awarded for outstanding service and achievement starting from Jan. 1, 2021
- Donate weapons to teammates in need. Hold the buy menu donation key (CTRL by default) when purchasing a weapon to donate to teammates without dropping your primary weapon. You can change the “Buy Menu Donation Key” in settings
- Game settings now have a search box to quickly find and jump to any setting or key binding
- Zeus restrictions in Casual, Wingman, and Competitive modes are now the same as all other weapons
- Adjusted Retakes clip areas in Inferno, Mirage, Nuke, Train, and Vertigo
Maps
Guard
- Repacked radar
Elysion
- Fixed a pixelwalk outside on the glass
- Fixed a pixelwalk on the Elysion sign on A site
- Fixed a pixelwalk on the umbrellas outside
- Fixed the pixelwalks on the doorframes
- Players were able to jump on top of the A sign on A site
- Player were able to jump on top of the small palm plant
- Players were able to 2 man boost outside and see into the site from an unfair position
- Players were able to run boost on the windows railing on A site
- The ladder outside has been removed
- Reduced the foilage outside, players were able to hide
- Waterfalls have been deleted from the white walls. Caused the smoke to become see-through
Apollo
- Reduced props that draw for people on very low and low settings to hopefully help FPS levels across the map
- Reduced CT spawn Cover to make it easier to clear
- Improved model shuttle collisions to make walking over nicer
- Reduced non-designed head peaks across map
- Fixed car fade in CT spawn
- Fixed a few boost exploits
- Updated to radar to a more simple single layer one
- Reduced foliage over key angle (Near moonroom/CT spawn)
- Fixed a number of grammar and spelling mistakes
Anubis
- Widened A main entrance
- Simplified A connector area
- Got rid of the deep corner below the windows on A
- Got rid of the wall near the pillar at Waterfalls A site and reduced some corners to hide in as a CT