Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Dec. 17 update

Counter-Strike’s Dec. 17 patch features adjustments to Operation Broken Fang, along with various quality of life changes and updates to some of the game’s least popular maps, Guard, Elysion, Apollo, and Anubis.

The patch, which hit the live servers last night, also includes a new feature that gives players the option to donate weapons, saving valuable time and effort in the buy phase. Pressing the buy menu donation key (CTRL by default) when purchasing a weapon will send it straight to a teammate.

Operation Broken Fang

Adjusted first-person arm models for Operation Broken Fang agents

Adjusted end of match animations for Operation Broken Fang master agents

Fixed a bug that could allow extra stars to be earned from missions. Going forward players will be correctly limited to receiving the total number of stars available from all unlocked cards

Kick player vote is now disabled in Broken Fang Premier pick/ban arenas

Fixed kill distance in missions UI to be correctly rounded for display

Misc

Added 2021 Service Medal to be awarded for outstanding service and achievement starting from Jan. 1, 2021

Donate weapons to teammates in need. Hold the buy menu donation key (CTRL by default) when purchasing a weapon to donate to teammates without dropping your primary weapon. You can change the “Buy Menu Donation Key” in settings

Game settings now have a search box to quickly find and jump to any setting or key binding

Zeus restrictions in Casual, Wingman, and Competitive modes are now the same as all other weapons

Adjusted Retakes clip areas in Inferno, Mirage, Nuke, Train, and Vertigo

Maps

Guard

Repacked radar

Elysion

Fixed a pixelwalk outside on the glass

Fixed a pixelwalk on the Elysion sign on A site

Fixed a pixelwalk on the umbrellas outside

Fixed the pixelwalks on the doorframes

Players were able to jump on top of the A sign on A site

Player were able to jump on top of the small palm plant

Players were able to 2 man boost outside and see into the site from an unfair position

Players were able to run boost on the windows railing on A site

The ladder outside has been removed

Reduced the foilage outside, players were able to hide

Waterfalls have been deleted from the white walls. Caused the smoke to become see-through

Apollo

Reduced props that draw for people on very low and low settings to hopefully help FPS levels across the map

Reduced CT spawn Cover to make it easier to clear

Improved model shuttle collisions to make walking over nicer

Reduced non-designed head peaks across map

Fixed car fade in CT spawn

Fixed a few boost exploits

Updated to radar to a more simple single layer one

Reduced foliage over key angle (Near moonroom/CT spawn)

Fixed a number of grammar and spelling mistakes

Anubis