CS2 players want Valve to bring back one toxic but hilarious CS:GO feature

Despite the growing pushback against verbal abuse in online gaming, CS:GO wouldn’t be the same exhilarating tac shooter without its infamous toxic community. In fact, players are now begging Valve to reintroduce one highly missed CS:GO feature—a favorite among savage players—in the highly anticipated Counter-Strike 2.

In a Reddit post dated Sept. 18, a user named MikeMikeGaming declared the presence or absence of half-time (and end-game) voice chat in CS2 would “make or break” the upcoming game for them.

Besides urging Valve to bring back the iconic feature, they also attached a video featuring a triggered player screaming at the top of their lungs at their opponents, reminding the nostalgic community of the time when half-time chat was a thing.

The player in the video was raging in German, so some players in the community, not so well-versed in German, tried guessing what they were saying—and we couldn’t stop laughing.

“My German is limited, but I assume he was just telling the other team gg and wishes them well in future games,” one player said. Another player replied, “Can confirm that’s exactly what he said, he also wished his mother a happy mothers day!” Of course, what the angry player shouted was completely different—and toxic.

Comment

byu/MikeMikeGaming from discussion

inGlobalOffensive

Valve removed the half-time and end-game chat from CS:GO back in 2015, leaving players with just the text chat option to communicate with the enemy team. While the developers didn’t share any official reason for their decision, players assumed that it was to curb the rampant toxicity in the game.

It might have been a relief for those who didn’t care for ear-splitting rage, but a considerable part of the player base still misses the feature.

Back in March 2023, Valve had openly confirmed that half-time and end-game chat won’t return in CS2, replying to a player’s request in a tweet with a blatant “No.” Looks like players would have no option but to vent their half-time or post-match frustration in the text chat.

About the author