CS2 players have already found the most frustrating feature of new Overpass

Overpass made its way to the Counter-Strike 2 beta on July 17 alongside Vertigo. Those who have access to the limited playtesting immediately jumped into action, and they have already found the most frustrating aspect of the new Overpass.

In the new version of the map, there is a bench nearby the fountain. But it seems like you can’t actually jump on it, which leads to an awkward interaction. Players in a July 17 Reddit thread agreed it’s already the most annoying spot on the map—at least so far.

Players dubbed it a “fake bench” and an “extremely annoying” part of the new Overpass. Some have even begged Valve to remove it or fix it in the first set of hotfixes that’s likely to come out in the next few days.

One player claimed there “were a lot of places like that I noticed around the map.” If that’s the case, we hope the developers are quick to fix them, because we agree they’re just annoying. Unfortunately, we can’t check it out ourselves since we still don’t have access to the CS2 beta (pretty please, Valve).

Nevertheless, Overpass is the first “overhauled” map to be added to the limited playtesting. Maps from this category are expected to see major tweaks which will likely impact gameplay, and players have already started seeing how differently utility works on Overpass.

Vertigo has also been shipped to CS2 alongside Overpass, but it hasn’t undergone many changes. This has led players to believe Vertigo would be removed from the active map pool. If it was up to us, we would replace it with Cache.

