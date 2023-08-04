CS2 players had 2 major concerns over new map, but Valve fixed them in just a day

Counter-Strike 2 saw two new maps added to its open beta on Aug.2, Ancient and Anubis. Players were mostly in awe of how good they looked on the updated engine, though there were two major concerns. Fortunately, these were fixed in a span of a day.

After the Aug. 2 update, players noticed that the water isn’t transparent in the Terrorist’s spawn, which may cause trouble when dropping each other weapons at the beginning of a round. Another issue was the lack of some self-boosts players have been used to, like the one on A site. Luckily, both have been quickly addressed by Valve in their Aug. 3 patch.

The lack of water clarity in CS2 was distressing since some players couldn’t see weapons lying on the ground, which could lead to many misunderstandings. The developers quickly took it under the scope, and it looks crystal clear now, which was spotted by some players on Reddit.

Another fixed inconvenience is the ability to now self-boost yourself on Ancient. CS:GO caster Jacky showcased how the opportunity to do so on A site is back, which will certainly help a lot of CTs defending the site.

While these are minor aspects of gameplay, like everything in CS:GO and CS2, they could have an enormous impact if they hadn’t been addressed. The economy is a pivotal element of any CS game, and overbuying weapons could be one way to ruin it for your team, especially in matchmaking, where communication isn’t always on point.

The self-boost on Ancient’s T site has also become a key point of defense for many players, and removing it would make the site much more accessible for terrorists. As a result, the whole dynamic of the map could change, with the Ts focusing on A site much more frequently if it hadn’t been addressed.

