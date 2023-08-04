‘Endpoint era’: Fans rejoice as Valve makes monumental circuit change for CS2

Valve’s decision to implement a more open circuit system for Counter-Strike 2 has sent ripples throughout the esports scene, with fans quickly embracing the new tournament qualification system that was unveiled earlier today.

CS2 gamers have been eager to see changes in the Counter-Strike esports circuit for some time, especially with the game undergoing its huge Source 2 update.

So, when Valve announced there will be three new requirements from 2025 onward—that is, organizers can no longer have unique relationships with participating teams, invitations must use Valve rankings, and all compensation must be made public—players around the community immediately began celebrating.

This “unbelievably colossal” move from Valve is aimed at providing the highest caliber of professional play possible. This means teams will no longer be able to qualify for events simply based on their business relationships with organizers.

After the news dropped, CS players began mocking teams like Evil Geniuses who fans believe has only managed to stay afloat through relationships with TOs, all while struggling against unranked rosters. Others joked about an “Endpoint Era” while admitting they are eager to see more opportunities for underdogs.

Perhaps the most celebrated part though is that CS:GO fans are expecting more TOs to throw their hats into the ring for events now after Valve implemented a one-and-a-half-year buffer period for every accepted series.

Not everyone is totally on board with the changes though.

Some said they believe CS2 teams could prioritize smaller tournaments to boost their rankings in this new circuit format, though that may be mitigated by Valve taking any prize money earned into consideration when adjusting ranks.

We won’t be seeing these competitive CS changes until at least the 2025 season, so there’s still plenty of time for fans to clear the air over them too.

