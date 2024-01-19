CS2 players dumbfounded by Valve’s ‘comically sad’ update

Valve, in its infinite wisdom, at times bestows upon us mere Counter-Strike mortals a cryptic update that our feeble minds cannot comprehend. One such update dropped recently, and CS:GO players are seething due to it containing only a single vague change.

Not all Valve patches are made equal. Whereas a few months ago, Valve dropped several substantial updates to CS2 and changed the whole game around for the better, on Jan. 18, they did, well, almost nothing. This prompted players on Reddit on Jan. 19 to express their absolute shock Valve would push such a meaningless patch. Meaningless here meaning it isn’t significant enough to warrant being released, as the game faces more severe issues than a geometry gap on Vertigo.

One player labeled the update as “comically sad,” and they weren’t alone. Some even joked they think Valve has a single person responsible for developing CS2, resulting in these insubstantial patch notes. Meaningless or not, the update seems to have fixed an exploit on Vertigo, which was recently pointed out by m0nesy and could have posed a threat to the current RMR Major qualifiers. While that’s handy, to do only one thing and nothing else in a game marred with technical issues, some of which were present in those same RMR qualifiers, does look like an out-of-season April Fool’s joke.

From players turning invisible to pings (a key communication tool) being utterly broken to exploits in the game’s team switch screen, Valve has its hands full of wonderful bugs and issues to fix, but it seems a random Vertigo glitch pointed out by a pro is more important.

Most of the players were either disappointed or made jokes on Valve’s behalf about this lackluster update. But the good news for the devs is most just want to see Valve fix their flagship title, which has been in a less-than-stable condition since release.