Valve finally fixed one of the worst bugs in CS2

One of CS2‘s most prominent issues has finally been fixed. The bug, which caused animations to completely desynchronize from what was going on, was a major grievance for the Counter-Strike community as the quality of gameplay was severely impacted. Thankfully, Valve stepped in to save the day, though it took over a month.

In a Nov. 9 update, Valve finally addressed the issue, leading to massively positive fan feedback. Bullets in CS2 will now actually go where they’re supposed to, and the server no longer sends them to where you might have been aiming previously.

A Reddit video highlighted the issue before and after the update and has attracted a lot of attention and comments praising Valve for addressing this almost game-breaking bug. As seen in the post, players’ inputs were apparently buffered, leading to significant disconnects between what’s happening on screen and what the server interprets.

“Easily the best change [Valve] has made since CS2’s official launch,” said one popular comment on the thread.

Following CS2‘s launch, players noticed significant issues plaguing the game’s new sub-tick technology. The system places timestamps on inputs to accurately know when a player fired a gun, moved, aimed somewhere, and so on. When it works, it works fantastically, but it did have the knack of making big mistakes, including desynchronizing animations.

Valve also improved bullet tracers in the same patch, enhancing the accuracy of their portrayal of projectile trajectories. However, that remains a minor issue that Valve will likely address again down the line.

With each released update, the CS2 community jumps to send lists of demands to Valve on the CS2 Steam Community page. Among the most asked-for features are ones that were already present in CS:GO like the “cl_righthand 0” command, or game modes that were removed following the launch of CS2. Valve has already announced the return of popular game modes (and maybe even new ones), but the developer remains silent on many prominent CS:GO features that have been axed from CS2.

It’s good to see that Valve is continuously updating CS2 and has devoted itself to rooting out massive issues like this one. However, CS2‘s player number drop has conitinued to slow down, which might indicate Valve’s diligence has paid off. Whatever the case, CS2 has a long way to go to climb back to CS:GO‘s heights.