CS2 might finally bring skins to one of CS:GO’s most obscure weapons

The infamous Zeus x27 has officially been added to the CS2 workshop, meaning there’s a strong likelihood we’ll be seeing skins for the deadly stun gun soon. The taser has never donned a Counter-Strike cosmetic, but CS2 looks like it’ll be the weapon’s first opportunity to strut its stuff in fancy colors.

CS2’s June 15 patch added the weapon to the workshop library, giving cosmetic creators the chance to design potentially purchasable in-game skins. These creative minds only just got beta access via the last round of invites, alongside access to all the CS models they could dream of—so expect something soon.

Babe wake up Zeus skins are officially canon https://t.co/tC21nJYzxz pic.twitter.com/X47x3P9iSG — Travis (@TravCS) June 16, 2023

The patch also brought changes to various elements of Mirage, fixes to bugs, and cosmetic changes to weapons like the Deagle, Duel Elites, and the aforementioned Zeus x27. And we all might soon be sporting an Asiimov-themed Zeus x27 in the coming months.

Players already thought this could be a possibility after Valve developers updated their resources on the workshop page. The changes included the Zeus x27 in the list of images for workshop connoisseurs, and now, our questions regarding its arrival have been answered.

This is just another welcomed change that CS2 has provided. Valve’s near-daily updates have introduced sweeping tweaks to CS2. Changes to the buy menu and the introduction of the rebuy mechanic were delightful additions, however the features had somewhat of a bumpy start thanks to money-saving glitches.

But it seems bugs are well and truly in the developer’s crosshairs. Several instances of unintentional mechanics have received attention almost immediately.

The devs have also shown promise in their VAC-Live upgrades. Players watched in awe as the VAC-Live anti-cheat banned a hacker mere seconds after they were reported.

The next step is to introduce all the other maps and give us beta access. We’re waiting, Valve.

