CS2 launches with a strange Nuke smoke bug that is equally funny and annoying

Counter-Strike 2 has finally launched in full after an extensive Limited Test that seemingly would never end, officially closing out the CS:GO era. Just hours into the game’s launch though, players have already found a silly but serious smoke bug.

Nuke was one of the Counter-Strike maps to fall into the “Upgraded” category of CS2 map, in between “touchstone” maps that had a slight lighting change and the overhauled maps that were fully rebuilt in Source 2, like Overpass and Inferno. This upgrade included a clear and beautiful glass floor on the B site, but that’s having a non-intended effect on smokes.

Because of the clear floor, the smoke texture becomes see-thru if the smoke grenade is deployed on the glass floor portion of the B site.

🚨LOVE SMOKES ON B SITE NUKE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3zbLlyfeYh — AdamJC 🇮🇪 (@AdamJCcs) September 27, 2023

Only the very top of the smoke blocks vision like it’s supposed to in CS2 right now, meaning players will be able to see the bomb, dropped weapons, and most importantly other players if they are standing in it.

It appears to be the bright lighting from the water below that is causing the issue. If you throw the smoke closer to Decon, you can’t see the door to Decon if you’re in the middle of the site at all. But if you’re in the Decon doorway, you can see a lot more of the site than the player on the other side can see of you.

As the clip indicates, this takes away the ability for anyone to hide in smoke, meaning you won’t be able to properly attempt a ninja defuse on B site until the bug is fixed.

Valve has already stated it will work with players post-launch regarding bugs and other issues, and you have to assume this one will be a high priority.

