CS2 glitch creates a new way to hold an angle: The ‘Turret Peek’

Counter-Strike, known for its seriousness and down-to-earth gameplay by day and oftentimes recognized for absurdity and comedic effect by night, has given new meaning to holding angles. Enter, the “Turret Peek.”

A Reddit post from Oct. 17 served as a revelation of sorts, with a biblically accurate terrorist morphing his body to divinely hold B short water on Overpass. The newly discovered bug allows a player to warp their model in such a way that they essentially fold like a contortionist, legs behind their head and all.

Then, players can float and turn into CS2’s version of Geodude as one user pointed out in the thread. The bug took place in a practice server, but it would be very off-putting to enemy players if they were to round a corner to see someone doing their best scorpion impression.

There appears to be a glitch related to when a player boosts on top of another when standing on a thin texture like the railing on Overpass. The first player crouches before the second jumps on top of him, essentially using the bottom player as a ladder to see over a nearby wall.

However, when the first player crouched and moved off the rail, the second player remained—only their legs decided to fold in on themselves and behind the player model. This definitely wasn’t something that happened in CS:GO.

Many expressed their genuine fascination and a lot of confusion with this new way of playing the game. One user noted that, after witnessing this miracle, one would have no clue how to report it to their teammates. “Imagine dying to that. What in the world will you say in comms?” they said.

Even with Valve’s reluctance to turn those twos into threes and give us a Portal sequel, they seem to have included turrets in CS2. Or perhaps Team Fortress 2’s resurgence and popularity have poured over to Counter-Strike in the worst and best way imaginable. Whatever the case, this is undoubtedly a method that will see some usage in matchmaking.

And what would even be the gameplay implications of such a bug? For example, players could take on this contorted form and hold an angle in places where only their legs may be exposed. They could easily hide their little feet by simply ignoring the laws of physics and guarding their assigned position scott-free.

Confusing the enemy is also another possibility. How could you even react? Do the legs even count as a hitbox once they’ve magically transformed? So many questions with so few answers. But, at least we get to laugh before someone uses it against us, and then we turn to the good old phrase: Valve, please fix.

