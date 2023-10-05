Counter-Strike legend utilizes absurd new Overpass boost

Overpass is one of the most boost-friendly maps in the Counter-Strike map pool. And CS:GO icon f0rest has a new ridiculous boost to watch all of the B site entrances from the Highway.

F0rest’s boost is particularly powerful because he can watch pretty much all of Monster and Short, if not parts of Water from a safe position by A. It’s nifty, but requiring the entire team to do one boost just isn’t viable in the vast majority of situations. This is a gadget play at best, and if it doesn’t work, a bit of a soft throw at worst.

There are so many vertical angles on the map that make it very easy to boost and get cheeky kills in Water or in the Fountain area. The map is also the home of the infamous “Olofboost,” where olofmeister and his team utilized a never-before-seen boost to attempt to turn the time against LDLC.

While CS2 is in its infancy, there are going to be a number of bugs and exploits that will inevitably be banned or frowned upon in the future. F0rest’s boost doesn’t appear to be breaking any rules or using any bizarre texture strategies to attempt, so the worst people are going to do is call him a nerd, but rest assured: the exploits are coming.

Moreover, there’s still a ton of functionality missing from CS2. The absence of the War Games playlist, Danger Zone, the cl_bob command, and many others are sorely felt by the community. It’s going to take some time to get CS2 to the level that Global Offensive departed on.

