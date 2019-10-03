Complexity reportedly offered $1 million deal to Aleksib

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, ENCE’s benched in-game leader, turned down a $1 million offer to join Complexity for two years, according to a report by Richard Lewis.

Complexity’s CEO Jason Lake reportedly flew to Finland to try to convince Aleksib to sign, but the player still declined the offer because he doesn’t want to move to North America. Aleksib is reportedly one of 100 Thieves’ targets—Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag said in July that his organization wants to enter the CS:GO scene again.

Aleksib’s refusal made Lake turn his attention to another European in-game leader, Benjamin “blameF” Bremer. The 22-year-old was acquired from Heroic in September. Complexity also replaced Hunter “SicK” Mims with former Cloud9 player William “RUSH” Wierzba.

Those changes were made after Complexity’s disappointing campaign at the StarLadder Berlin Major in August. They were eliminated in the early stages of the tournament, which led to Lake tweeting that he’d build a super team.

Jason Lake on Twitter I love our players as individuals but these results won’t be tolerated. If you’re a Tier 1 player looking for a fresh start at the best facility in the world, HMU. I’ll pay your buyout and give you the world’s highest salaries. Let’s build a juggernaut. Spread the word.

Complexity may make more roster changes in the near future since its new team doesn’t look like a juggernaut yet. Rory “dephh” Jackson and Shahzeeb “ShahZaM” Khan would be the next players to leave because the organization is most likely building its roster around 16-year-old star Owen “oBo” Schlatter.

Aleksib may not sit on ENCE’s bench for much longer since 100 Thieves and Dignitas want to sign CS:GO rosters. Those big organizations could be motivated to invest in CS:GO again because ESL and DreamHack will launch a $5 million open circuit in 2020.