Complexity CEO hints that he’ll build a superteam after CS:GO roster is eliminated from the Major

Jason Lake, Complexity’s owner and CEO, said that he won’t tolerate the CS:GO team’s mediocre results at the StarLadder Berlin Major and extended an offer to tier one players looking for a “fresh start.”

Complexity were eliminated 2-0 by Grayhound today and left the competition with a measly 1-3 record. They lost to AVANGAR and HellRaisers, winning only against TYLOO, the team that failed to pick up a single map win throughout the entire tournament.

Jason Lake on Twitter I love our players as individuals but these results won’t be tolerated. If you’re a Tier 1 player looking for a fresh start at the best facility in the world, HMU. I’ll pay your buyout and give you the world’s highest salaries. Let’s build a juggernaut. Spread the word.

Lake received some criticism for his tweet but later clarified he discussed the matter with the players before going to social media, adding that nobody loves CS:GO more than he does.

Lake has been in the scene for more than 15 years. Complexity was founded in 2003 and fielded talented rosters in years past, but the organization hasn’t achieved the same success in CS:GO despite having some good names, like Spencer “Hiko” Martin and Jordan “n0thing” Gilbert in 2013.

If Lake’s intention to rebuilt the CS:GO roster are true, he may look to maintain Complexity’s newest addition and North American prodigy, Owen “oBo” Schalatter, who is just 16 years old. There are plenty of talented players sitting on the bench or in free agency, such as MIBR Marcelo “coldzera” David and Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey.

The problem will be in convincing European players to move to the United States and to help with homesickness—a common problem for players competing across seas.

We’ll see if Complexity rebuilds its roster and become another force in North America alongside Team Liquid and NRG.