Complexity adds RUSH to its CS:GO roster

Complexity confirmed the acquisition of William “RUSH” Wierzba from Cloud9 today.

This is the organization’s second CS:GO roster announcement today after signing Danish player Benjamin “blameF” Bremer from Heroic. For now, Complexity has a six-man roster and it’s unknown who will leave to make room for RUSH.

RUSH has been sitting on Cloud9’s bench since July when the organization opted to revamp its CS:GO lineup. RUSH played for Cloud9 for almost two years and helped the team win the ELEAGUE Boston Major in January 2018—the only CS:GO Major won by a North American team. RUSH said that he feels motivated to be part of a fresh project.

Complexity’s CEO Jason Lake said that he wants to build a super team after the team showed poor results at the StarLadder Berlin Major in August. BlameF fits that description better than RUSH, though. He was Heroic’s best player and RUSH has been struggling individually since 2018.

Complexity is expected to rebuild its roster around 16-year-old star Owen “oBo” Schlatter. RUSH has been an entry-fragger during his career, so it’d make more sense if he eventually replaced Hunter “SicK” Mims on the active lineup.

Complexity are one of the teams confirmed for ESL Pro League season 10, which will start on Oct. 8.