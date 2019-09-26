Complexity signs blameF

Complexity has acquired Danish in-game leader Benjamin “blameF” Bremer from Heroic, the North American organization announced today.

BlameF will fill a spot left vacant on Complexity’s CS:GO team after the organization parted ways with Ricardo “Rickeh” Mulholland earlier this month following disappointing results at the StarLadder Berlin Major in August.

BlameF said on Twitter that this is a big step in his career and he can’t wait to live and breathe Counter-Strike. He spent eight months with Heroic after being acquired from Epsilon and he helped the Danish team become a top-15 team in the world, according to HLTV’s rankings.

This is Complexity’s first step toward rebuilding its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster. Complexity’s CEO Jason Lake said that he’d build a “juggernaut” after the team’s performance at the StarLadder Berlin Major.

Complexity has been using Rory “dephh” Jackson as an in-game leader since Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz left for NRG (now Evil Geniuses) in June.

The North American organization may also add William “RUSH” Wierzba in the near future. The rifler is close to signing with Complexity, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis. But it’s still unknown if he’ll be fully transferred to Complexity or loaned by Cloud9.

It’s also unknown who RUSH would replace, but everything hints at Complexity wanting to build its team around 16-year-old star Owen “oBo” Schlatter.

Complexity are one of the teams confirmed for ESL Pro League season 10, which kicks off on Oct. 8.