Dignitas plans to return to competitive CS:GO

Dignitas will be creating a new Counter-Strike roster, the organization announced today. Dignitas is looking for players to join the team after leaving the competitive scene over a year ago.

“We’ve seen some impressive stuff [this year], but more importantly, we’ve seen some really crappy stuff,” CEO Michael “Prindi” Prindiville said. “We’ve seen terrible player treatment, lack of management, lack of content around those players—heck, we’ve even heard about players not getting paid. It just can’t happen anymore.”

Dignitas on Twitter Calling all top #CSGO teams and players. We’re about to change the game. Let’s GO! https://t.co/PTDoEA6fg3

Prindi is indirectly referring to multiple situations that have plagued the CS:GO community, including the allegations that popular organization Ninjas in Pyjamas owed several players thousands of dollars in unpaid tournament winnings.

Prindi also said that he wants to build a dynasty made up of hungry players who want top-level management, facilities, and structure so “they can reach the top of their game.” He said that Dignitas has multiple facilities around the world in order to accommodate any player, which should be a great selling point to anyone looking for an organization.

Dignitas dropped its American CS:GO team as a farewell to the pro scene in August 2018 after another year of disappointing finishes. In fact, the team hadn’t won any big-name tournaments since EPICENTER 2016. It’s unclear how Prindi will re-establish the Dignitas name in CS:GO especially now that founder Michael “ODEE” O’Dell has left the team.