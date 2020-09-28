Cloud9 to reportedly keep floppy for its new CS:GO roster

If C9 retains floppy for its new lineup, HenryG would have to sign just two more players.

Cloud9 will retain Rick “floppy” Kemery, one of the players from its old CS:GO roster, and use him in its new lineup, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

This report comes as a surprise to some fans since floppy previously decided to stick with Johnny “JT” Theodosiou, Josh “oSee” Ohm, Ian “motm” Hardy, and Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek. If this happens, floppy would play alongside Alex McMeekin, Özgür “woxic” Eker, and William “mezii” Merriman. C9 would then need to acquire just two more players, the official fifth starter and a sixth player. C9’s general manager Henry “HenryG” Greer has already said he wants an “active” sixth player for the team.

Although floppy is just 20 years old, he’s played for a number of North American teams already, such as Torqued, Vision Gaming, Singularity, and ATK, the roster that was acquired by C9 in 2019. Floppy averaged a 1.13 rating in 2020, according to HLTV’s statistics, and was the best performer on Cloud9’s old roster alongside oSee, another player that HenryG wanted to bring on for this new project.

If floppy sticks with C9, it’s unknown if oSee will want to keep playing with JT, motm, and Sonic on the new home C9 is trying to arrange for the players. With floppy out of the picture, he may want to seek a spot on another team.

JT and crew are confirmed to attend IEM New York North America, the third Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament for NA, which will start on Oct. 6. If floppy leaves the squad, they’ll lose 20 percent of their points in the RMR ranking.