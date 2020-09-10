Cloud9 signs ALEX to 3-year, $1.65 million deal to lead its new CS:GO lineup

ALEX has signed a three-year contract with Cloud9 that will cost over $1.6 million, according to C9's general manager HenryG.

North American organization Cloud9 has signed British CS:GO player Alex Meekin as the first piece of its new lineup, the organization announced today.

The 24-year-old had been on Vitality since December 2018 when he arrived to replace Vincent “Happy” Schopenhauer. With ALEX’s help, Vitality became a solid top-10 team in the world over the course of 2019 and won four championships, including the ECS season seven finals in June.

ALEX, however, opted to move away from competition in March due to CS:GO’s stressful travel schedule. C9 has signed ALEX to a three-year deal valued at $1.65 million, according to C9’s new CS:GO general manager Henry “HenryG” Greer. These details are somewhat uncommon in esports, but it’s part of HenryG’s approach, he revealed yesterday.

“I’m excited to be able to reveal far more specific details to his contract than you’ve ever heard in any past blockbuster deal,” HenryG said. “I consider this a celebration of our investment into world class talent and long-term commitment to building a special team with our players and the game that fuels my passion.”

By signing with C9, ALEX will likely travel less than he did with Vitality since C9 is one of the founding members of the CS:GO league Flashpoint and isn’t partnered with tournament organizers such as BLAST Premier and ESL.

Although the organization is still looking for players, according to HenryG, ALEX teased yesterday that he’ll play with other British players. This could include players such as Owen “smooya” Butterfield, who’s a free agent, or Thomas Utting from Endpoint. They’re two of the most-experienced British players at the highest level of CS:GO competition.