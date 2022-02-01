B1t’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Valeriy “b1t” Vakhovskiy jumped into the Natus Vincere’s CS:GO roster for good in the middle of 2021. Since then, the team has been pretty much unstoppable.
Despite being only been 19-year- old, b1t has already proven that he’s an individual of a world-class caliber. Until now, he’s helped NAVI claim numerous important trophies, with the PGL Stockholm Major 2021 being one of them.
B1t’s skill doesn’t go unappreciated. The Ukrainian was chosen to be HLTV’s ninth-best player in 2021.
Here’s b1t’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Video Settings
Monitor Settings
Mouse Settings
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate b1t’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshaircolor_b 144; cl_crosshaircolor_g 238; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshairusealpha 1;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;
Launch settings
- +fps_max 400 -freq 240 -console -tickrate 128 -novid -rate 786432 +cl_interp_ratio 1