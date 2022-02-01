B1t’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Check out the settings of the rising superstar.

Valeriy “b1t” Vakhovskiy jumped into the Natus Vincere’s CS:GO roster for good in the middle of 2021. Since then, the team has been pretty much unstoppable.

Despite being only been 19-year- old, b1t has already proven that he’s an individual of a world-class caliber. Until now, he’s helped NAVI claim numerous important trophies, with the PGL Stockholm Major 2021 being one of them.

B1t’s skill doesn’t go unappreciated. The Ukrainian was chosen to be HLTV’s ninth-best player in 2021.

Here’s b1t’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution 1280×960 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Stretched HZ 240 BenQ XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 1.42 eDPI 568 Raw Input On Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Video Settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 118 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Disabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate b1t’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshaircolor_b 144; cl_crosshaircolor_g 238; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshairusealpha 1;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Launch settings