B1t’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Check out the settings of the rising superstar.

Photo via PGL

Valeriy “b1t” Vakhovskiy jumped into the Natus Vincere’s CS:GO roster for good in the middle of 2021. Since then, the team has been pretty much unstoppable.

Despite being only been 19-year- old, b1t has already proven that he’s an individual of a world-class caliber. Until now, he’s helped NAVI claim numerous important trophies, with the PGL Stockholm Major 2021 being one of them.

B1t’s skill doesn’t go unappreciated. The Ukrainian was chosen to be HLTV’s ninth-best player in 2021.

Here’s b1t’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution1280×960
Texture Quality4:3
ScalingStretched
HZ240
BenQ XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI400
Sensitivity1.42
eDPI568
Raw InputOn
Hz1000
Zoom Sensitivity1.00
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff
Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness118 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabled
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastDisabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode8x MSAA
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeBilinear
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Motion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabled
Use Uber ShadersEnabled
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate b1t’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshaircolor_b 144; cl_crosshaircolor_g 238; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshairusealpha 1;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

  • cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Launch settings

  • +fps_max 400 -freq 240 -console -tickrate 128 -novid -rate 786432 +cl_interp_ratio 1