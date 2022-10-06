Astralis on brink of missing CS:GO Rio Major after hammering from BNE in Europe RMR A

The most decorated team in CS:GO are close to missing the Major.

Astralis, the most decorated team in CS:GO, have found themselves with a knife to their throat after falling to the 1-2 bracket at Europe RMR A. With one more loss, Astralis will miss out on the IEM Rio Major.

The Danish team were obliterated 16-3 today in the third Swiss Round of the Europe RMR A by Bad News Eagles. The teams clashed on Ancient, with BNE starting on the dominant CT side.

Astralis tried to attack the A site multiple times in the first half, but BNE’s stellar defense and smart strategy to retake sites with proper utility usage were too much for them to handle, with the Kosovan team taking an 11-0 lead.

The first half ended 13-2, and though Astralis managed to retake bomb site B in the second pistol round, it wasn’t enough. BNE confidently clawed back the remaining three rounds.

As a result, Astralis drop to the 1-2 bracket, where they will face an unknown team in the elimination best-of-three series. To qualify for the IEM Rio Major, they will need to triumph in two best-of-threes, as teams with 3-0, 3-1, and 3-2 records will advance to Brazil.

Bad News Eagles, on the other hand, are just one best-of-three away from making their second consecutive Major appearance. Both teams’ opponents will be known after today’s matches in Europe RMR A conclude.