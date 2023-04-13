Astralis miss out on final CS:GO Major despite incredible device performance

Astralis lost their elimination game against Ninjas in Pyjamas at Europe RMR B for BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major, ending their hopes of playing in the last Valve-sponsored event in the game.

As an organization, Astralis has the most Major victories in the history of CS:GO, with four trophies sitting proudly in their trophy case. Three of its current players were part of that legendary roster: Xyp9x, gla1ve, and device, for whom today’s result must be especially heartbreaking after returning to professional competition at the end of 2022, and put on an incredible performance at Europe RMR B.

In three out of four Astralis’ series during the tournament, device was their best player, according to stats from HLTV. Furthermore, at the time of writing, device is the 11th best player of the event in terms of Rating 2.0 with a score of 1.22, according to HLTV. The closest Astralis player on the scoreboard is currently blameF, who’s placed 29th. The remaining three players have ratings below 1.0.

The BLAST.TV Paris Major will mark the second major tournament Astralis have missed in a row, as they also failed to qualify for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major last year, the first they had missed out on in their history.

NiP, on the other hand, advanced to the 2-2 bracket, where they will face another 2-2 team tomorrow for a spot in the Challengers Stage of the BLAST.tv Paris Major. If they lose, they will have one more shot of making it to France by participating in the Last Chance Qualifier.

The Parisian Major will be the last in CS:GO, with PGL Copenhagen Major, which is scheduled for March next year, being the first one to be played in Counter-Strike 2.