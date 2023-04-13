Tier 2 CS:GO pro channels s1mple to totally dominate Paris RMR with incredible record

Polish sniper Olek “hades” Miskiewicz turned fans and analysts’ heads during the BLAST.tv CS:GO Major Europe RMR B yesterday, absolutely decimating his opposition and propelling his team through to the BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage.

Hades’ team 9INE emerged undefeated from the RMR, surprising several top-tier Counter-Strike rosters along the way, each sporting some of the best players in the world.

Hades flexed his entry-fragging ability by finishing the RMR 16-0 in opening duels against top squads like G2, BIG, and Vitality.

9INE ended up finishing the event with a 3-0 record, beating the CS:GO teams ranked number one, six, and 19 on the HLTV standings, all while sitting outside the top 30. This, in part, comes down to Hades’ undeniably strong performance, alongside a solid contribution from each member of the squad.

Thanks to their top-tier performance, 9INE will be the first Polish squad to make it to a Major in almost half a decade.

Hades’ second resurgence seemingly came out of nowhere. After a mutual agreement that saw the AWPer depart ENCE in Aug. 2022, hades’ chance at reaching the upper tiers of CS:GO seemed difficult to near impossible. However, all doubts have been quashed after 9INE’s incredible performance at the RMR.

The Polish AWPer made the move to 9INE after short stints in both the Finest and Ex-Finest rosters, eventually making his way to the underdog org in Jan. 2023. But it seems like he’s solidified his spot in the roster for years to come.

9INE has plenty of time to prepare for its Legends Stage run in Paris, which starts May 13, 2023. The roster is set to take on big names Natus Vincere, Heroic, FURIA, and Fnatic, as well as fellow underdog qualifiers Into The Breach.

Hopefully, 9INE and hades can keep up the impeccable form against the other top dogs in the CS:GO scene heading into Paris.