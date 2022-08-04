ENCE reportedly signing SunPayus to replace hades in CS:GO roster

Finnish Esports organization ENCE is about to remove its AWPer Olek “⁠hades⁠” Miskiewicz to create space for the arrival of Movistar Riders’ dedicated sniper Alvaro “⁠SunPayus⁠” Garcia, according to a report by HLTV.

Hades has been on ENCE’s books since June 2021 when he replaced allu. The Polish AWPer has helped the international squad hit new heights in 2022, such as the runner-up finishes at ESL Pro League season 15 and IEM Dallas, and the top four at PGL Antwerp Major. These strong showings made ENCE peak at number two in the world, according to HLTV’s ranking.

The 22-year-old, however, has struggled to match up the firepower of AWPers from other top teams in big events, which may have convinced ENCE to make a roster change. SunPayus has been the best player in Movistar Riders this year and pushed the all-Spanish team to make the top 10 in HLTV’s ranking before the summer player break, off the back of an impressive first place at ESL Challenger Valencia and a semifinals run at IEM Cologne, one of the most prestigious CS:GO events of the year.

It’s currently unclear who Movistar Riders would pick up to replace SunPayus should the transfer to ENCE go through. Losing would be a major blow to Movistar Riders’ expectations for the remainder of the season since there’s no other Spanish AWPer with experience around the tier-one level.

In addition to changing AWPers, ENCE is also reportedly trying to find a replacement for its star player Lotan “⁠Spinx⁠” Giladi, according to HLTV. The Israeli is reportedly in talks to join Vitality and replace Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told HLTV that ENCE has expressed interest in BIG’s rifler Josef “⁠faveN⁠” Baumann, Sprout’s rifler Laurențiu “⁠lauNX⁠” Țârlea, and ECSTATIC’s rifler Dion “⁠FASHR⁠” Derksen to come in and replace Spinx but haven’t decided on anyone so far.