Spinx reportedly set to join Vitality’s CS:GO team, replace misutaaa

Israeli CS:GO star Lotan “Spinx” Giladi is on his way out of ENCE to sign a contract with Vitality, where he’ll replace Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier, according to a report by 1pv.fr.

Previous reports indicated that Vitality planned to bench misutaaa after an underwhelming first half of the year in which the French-Danish team never really took off despite the additions of former Astralis trio dupreeh, Magisk, and head coach zonic. Spinx reportedly sat on top of Vitality’s list ever since the organization opted to cut misutaaa.

The 21-year-old flourished under the ENCE banner this year, having helped the team to make deep runs in a couple of S-tier CS:GO tournaments like ESL Pro League season 15 and PGL Antwerp Major. The Israeli averaged a 1.15 rating thus far, according to HLTV’s statistics, and has been ENCE’s best player by far.

Should the signing of Spinx and the departure of misutaaa be confirmed, Vitality would give another step back toward the CS:GO scene in French as Dan “apEX” Madesclaire and Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut would be the only Frenchmen left in the lineup.

As for ENCE, losing Spinx could spell trouble for the international team. He plays a key role in the team and it will be hard to find a replacement that can bring the same level of skill and firepower. Polish legend snax did a great job when he replaced Spinx at IEM Dallas in June and is currently a free agent.