Vitality reportedly after Spinx to replace misutaaa

Vitality is evaluating its CS:GO lineup after experiencing mixed results in the first half of the season. Nothing has been decided yet, but at the moment, Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier could be next on the chopping block, according to a report by 1pv.fr.

The European organization is reportedly analyzing the options available on the transfer market and put ENCE’s star rifler Lotan “Spinx” Giladi at the top of its list. 1pv.fr reports that it would not be an easy transfer, so Vitality is also exploring other players for the potential vacant spot in its CS:GO lineup.

Spinx has been one of the best players in the world all year long, having averaged a 1.15 rating thus far, according to HLTV, and helped ENCE to become a solid top five CS:GO team. The Israeli rifler extended his contract with ENCE through 2022 and 2023 in March, which means that Vitality would likely have to pay a large buyout to acquire him.

Should misutaaa end up being replaced, Vitality would take another step away from the French CS:GO scene. The organization kept only Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, and misutaaa for the 2022 season as a result of signing the former Astralis trio of Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Emil “Magisk” Reif, and head coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen.

The international route has proved to be a difficult challenge for Vitality to overcome, especially because of the language barrier. None of the players in the Vitality roster had previous experience with English comms at the highest level of competition.

Vitality’s best result with the French-Danish lineup was a runner-up finish at the BLAST Premier Spring Final in June. They’ve failed to make a deep run in all other tournaments, including IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League season 15, PGL Antwerp Major, and most recently IEM Cologne.