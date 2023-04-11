Famed Swedish organization Ninjas in Pyjamas have all but dominated for their tenure in Counter-Strike, but their run may be coming to its end as CS:GO winds down.

NiP fell outside of HLTV’s top 20 rankings this week for only the second time in over seven years amidst a drop in form to start 2023, and without immediate results, their fall is looking likely to only accelerate.

Despite crashing out of the IEM Rio Major last November, the Ninjas bounced back at the BLAST Premier Fall Finals to finish a rollercoaster 2022 on the precipice of the top ten. But the squad has been lackluster since Copenhagen, failing to recapture their form after the break with quick exits at IEM Katowice and ESL Pro League Season 17—the latter of which saw NiP drop out with losses to minnows Grayhound and 00NATION.

The squad has undergone significant changes after Danish superstar device’s departure in Oct. 2022, and with three-year NiP veteran hampus benched in early January due to health issues, the squad’s volatility in results is easy to see.

That’s not to say NiP doesn’t have the pieces to succeed. Joining earlier this year, 18-year-old Ukrainian wunderkind headtr1ck continues to improve as he garners experience, while glimpses of a fully operational k0nfig reassures fans the Danish superstar can keep up with the best on a good day.

The squad’s next test is a must-pass. NiP begin their BLAST Paris Major RMR run later today, and the thought that one of CS:GO’s most legendary orgs could miss the esport’s last Major before the CS2 changeover is troubling, especially given long-time rivals Fnatic not only qualified but will begin their Paris Major run in the Legends Stage.

It won’t be an easy qualifier for NiP, and given the upsets in the first RMR that saw reigning Major champs Virtus.pro miss Paris and favorites FaZe awaiting the last-chance qualifier, the Ninjas will need to hope there’s a little NiP Magic left in the tank.

NiP begin their Paris Major qualification against Eternal Fire later today.