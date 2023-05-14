All CS:GO teams qualified for BLAST Paris Major playoffs

The BLAST Paris Major Champions Stage, which is the name given to the playoffs, will run from May 18 to 21 at the Accor Arena, and the top eight CS:GO teams of the tournament will decide who wins the final CS:GO Major ever in the single-elimination bracket.

Before fans at home and those who bought tickets to watch in the arena get to enjoy the final best-of-threes of the BLAST Paris Major, however, the teams have to go through the Legends Stage, which kicked off on May 13 and will conclude on May 16.

Two CS:GO teams will book their playoff spots on May 14, another three teams will qualify on May 15, and the final three squads will secure their playoff spot on May 16.

To help you keep track of who has advanced to the Champions Stage and program yourself to follow the playoffs, all you have to do is follow this article. We’ll include every team who qualified for the playoffs along with their campaign during the Legends Stage of BLAST Paris Major. This article will be updated every time a new team secures a Champions Stage ticket, so stay tuned.

All CS:GO teams playing in BLAST Paris Major Champions Stage (playoffs)

Vitality (3-0) Vitality 16-13 G2 (Nuke) Vitality 16-13 ENCE (Vertigo) Vitality 2-0 Monte (16-10 on Anubis, 16-12 on Nuke)

Heroic (3-0) Heroic 16-7 FaZe Clan (Inferno) Heroic 16-10 Apeks (Mirage) Heroic 2-1 Team Liquid (Heroic 16-11 on Inferno, Liquid 16-11 on Mirage, Heroic 16-12 on Ancient)



