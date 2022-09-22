15-0 half, KSCERATO’s heroics lift FURIA past Movistar Riders in ESL Pro League season 16

FURIA has gone 2-0 in ESL Pro League season 16 today at the expense of Movistar Riders, who recorded their second defeat in the competition.

Many were expecting a three-map series today after FURIA conceded one map to Eternal Fire in their victory yesterday, while Movistar Riders pushed Team Liquid to the limit and almost upset the North Americans. But the expectations were left aside once FURIA put on a masterclass on Ancient, the first map of the series.

The Brazilian team won all the 15 CT rounds in the first half, thanks to their gameplan and the brilliance of Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, who had 19 kills and only two deaths in that half. There was no way Movistar Riders could come back after that and FURIA ran away with a 16-3 victory on the Spaniard’s map pick.

The game went to Nuke, where Movistar Riders did not look shaken at all after the humiliating loss on Ancient. Instead, the Spanish side were sharp as ever and had a good chance to take the series to the third map, but FURIA kept their cool on the CT side thanks to the efforts of KSCERATO to take Nuke 16-13. The 23-year-old recorded a 30-15 K/D on Nuke to finish the series with a 52-20 K/D in total, plus a 105.3 ADR.

This defeat to FURIA has put Movistar Riders in a tough position to reach playoffs of EPL season 16, while the Brazilians should go through in case they win one more series. FURIA will play against Team Liquid, Cloud9, and Evil Geniuses next, while Movistar Riders have to face Cloud9, EG, and Eternal Fire.