How to deal with the Starfish guy on the ceiling in Content Warning

The lengths players will go for the best footage in Content Warning unlocks a new world of opportunities. There’s no telling what can appear from the next dark corner in Content Warning, but you should keep an eye on the ceiling for Starfish creatures.

Encountering the Starfish guys, which are also known as Slurpers, can be a daunting experience in Content Warning. If, like me, you dove into Content Warning without any prior research, it’s highly likely that one of these creatures will start pulling you up. However, these initial encounters are valuable learning experiences. Here’s how you can effectively deal with the Starfish guy on the ceiling in Content Warning.

How to stop the Starfish guy on the ceiling in Content Warning

You get hooked from the ceiling once and you start triple-checking every possible corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To deal with the Starfish guy on the ceiling in Content Warning, you should throw an object directly at it. Hold down the ‘Q’ key to charge your throw. This will dislodge the creature and stop it from grabbing you. If you press Q once, you’ll drop whatever you hold.

However, it’s better to avoid the worst-case scenario of being grabbed by the Slurper altogether. Stay vigilant and regularly scan ceilings, especially in dark or enclosed areas. Keeping an eye on throwable objects will also allow you to respond quickly if someone gets hooked. When playing with close friends, they may also take their sweet time to help you since they’ll be too busy laughing.

As you master the art of dealing with all monsters in Content Warning, you’ll be a welcomed addition to every game you join. In most cases, your supporting cast will need all the help they can get. You may also let randoms join your Content Warning game, which is another way of filling up lobbies.

