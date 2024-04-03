Category:
Content Warning

How to deal with the Starfish guy on the ceiling in Content Warning

Don't let your friends rise to the ceiling and deal with the Starfish.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 08:30 pm
Starfish slurper in Content Warning
Image via Chut on YouTube

The lengths players will go for the best footage in Content Warning unlocks a new world of opportunities. There’s no telling what can appear from the next dark corner in Content Warning, but you should keep an eye on the ceiling for Starfish creatures.

Recommended Videos

Encountering the Starfish guys, which are also known as Slurpers, can be a daunting experience in Content Warning. If, like me, you dove into Content Warning without any prior research, it’s highly likely that one of these creatures will start pulling you up. However, these initial encounters are valuable learning experiences. Here’s how you can effectively deal with the Starfish guy on the ceiling in Content Warning.

How to stop the Starfish guy on the ceiling in Content Warning

The grey area of the underground in Content Warning.
You get hooked from the ceiling once and you start triple-checking every possible corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To deal with the Starfish guy on the ceiling in Content Warning, you should throw an object directly at it. Hold down the ‘Q’ key to charge your throw. This will dislodge the creature and stop it from grabbing you. If you press Q once, you’ll drop whatever you hold.

However, it’s better to avoid the worst-case scenario of being grabbed by the Slurper altogether. Stay vigilant and regularly scan ceilings, especially in dark or enclosed areas. Keeping an eye on throwable objects will also allow you to respond quickly if someone gets hooked. When playing with close friends, they may also take their sweet time to help you since they’ll be too busy laughing.

As you master the art of dealing with all monsters in Content Warning, you’ll be a welcomed addition to every game you join. In most cases, your supporting cast will need all the help they can get. You may also let randoms join your Content Warning game, which is another way of filling up lobbies.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What should you play: Content Warning or Lethal Company?
A monster stands in the corner in Content Warning
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
What should you play: Content Warning or Lethal Company?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to throw objects in Content Warning
A spine thrwon into the air in Content Warning
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
How to throw objects in Content Warning
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to let randoms join your Content Warning game
Entering the Old World in Content Warning
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
How to let randoms join your Content Warning game
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What should you play: Content Warning or Lethal Company?
A monster stands in the corner in Content Warning
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
What should you play: Content Warning or Lethal Company?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to throw objects in Content Warning
A spine thrwon into the air in Content Warning
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
How to throw objects in Content Warning
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to let randoms join your Content Warning game
Entering the Old World in Content Warning
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
How to let randoms join your Content Warning game
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 2, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.