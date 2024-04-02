How to let randoms join your Content Warning game

You can’t always play Content Warning with your friends, and you may have to invite random players to join you. When you initially host a game, it says it’s a private game, but there is a way you can open it up so everyone playing can join you.

Random players might not always have the best interest of your entire group on your side, but it’s better than having no one with you during a game of Content Warning. There’s no direct way to invite random people to join your game, but there’s a way around this system to have it so you can get your friends to join you in your games with random players.

How to host public rooms in Content Warning game

You can join random players on the main menu and not play with friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, starting a game from the Content Warning main menu where you invite your friends is not how to host a random game. Instead, you do it by hitting the “Join Random” option underneath “Play with Friends.“

When you choose to join a random game, there’s a chance you and some random players in Content Warning get dropped into a lobby, and you can begin playing. One of the random players becomes the host, and they can handle the game in the future. Unfortunately, this means you won’t be able to play with random players and your friends simultaneously.

However, a way around this is to have you potentially become the host of this random game. If there’s an open slot, you can invite a friend to join you. There’s a lot of random chance for this to happen, which means there’s a good chance it won’t. You’re better off finding at least three other friends on Steam to join you in Content Warning rather than getting one or two random players to join you and your friend.

If you get lucky and become the host of a random Content Warning game, and there’s an open slot, invite your friend before you begin the game. You won’t be able to invite any friends to join you after someone opens the front door of the house. The more players you have, the better your chance of getting the highest views for any video you upload.

